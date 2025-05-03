Pakistan’s exports rise 6.25% YoY to $26.859 billion in first 10 months of FY2024-25

Pakistan’s exports increased by 6.25% year-on-year (YoY) during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

From July 2024 to April 2025, the country’s exports were recorded at $26.859 billion against $25.278 billion during July-April (2023-24), according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 7.37% by growing from $44.900 billion last year to $48.210 billion during the first 10 months of the current year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $21.351 billion against the deficit of $19.622 billion last year, showing an increase of 8.81 percent.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the exports in April 2025 decreased by 8.93% to $2.141 billion from $2.351 billion in April 2024. while imports went up by 14.09% by increasing from $4.846 billion to $5.529 billion, according to PBS data.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country came down by 19.05% when compared to the exports of $2.645 billion during March 2025.

The imports witnessed an increase of 14.52% when compared to the imports of $4.828 billion in March 2025, PBS reported.