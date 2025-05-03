Payoneer slaps 3% withdrawal fee on Pakistani users, sparking backlash among freelancers

Global payments provider Payoneer has rolled out a 3% withdrawal fee for users in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported, prompting frustration among freelancers and digital entrepreneurs who rely on the platform for cross-border payments.

The new charges, which quietly took effect this week, mark a significant increase in transaction costs for thousands of Pakistan-based users. As the country’s digital workforce continues to expand, many now face higher financial hurdles while dealing with an already volatile economic environment.

Under the revised fee structure, withdrawals from Payoneer accounts to foreign currency bank accounts—such as those in U.S. dollars, euros, or British pounds—are now subject to a flat 3% charge. This represents a 50% jump from previous rates, where certain transactions were either exempt or carried lower fees. Third-party bank transfers, which previously included partially free options, now carry the same flat 3% fee, regardless of the currency involved.

Internal transfers between Payoneer users are also affected. Transactions in USD, EUR, or GBP that exceed 500 units now incur a 0.60% fee, while smaller amounts below that threshold are charged a flat fee of 3.00 in the respective currency. Receiving money on Payoneer is no longer free either. Transfers under $100 now include a $1 fee, while those above $100 are charged 1%. Comparable charges have also been applied to transactions in currencies such as GBP, EUR, CAD, AED, and AUD.

Although Payoneer’s currency conversion fees remain in place, these new charges are added on top, increasing the overall cost per transaction. For Pakistani freelancers and small business owners, many of whom depend on each dollar earned abroad, the added costs are a significant burden, especially amid ongoing inflation and currency depreciation.

The lack of clear communication surrounding the change has also sparked criticism. Users across online freelancer communities have voiced concern over the sudden implementation and absence of prior notice from Payoneer. Many are now being urged to review the ‘Fees’ section of their accounts to fully understand the impact on their specific transaction patterns.

Despite growing backlash, Payoneer has yet to issue an official statement addressing the new fee structure or the concerns raised by its user base in Pakistan.