Punjab’s solar tube well scheme faces delays, leaving 450,000 farmers in limbo

The Punjab government’s solar tube well initiative, designed to provide relief from rising energy costs for farmers, is facing significant delays, leaving thousands of small-scale farmers across the province uncertain about the future of the scheme, according to media reports.

The program was initially seen as a vital solution to the escalating costs of electricity and diesel fuel, offering subsidies for solar tube wells ranging from Rs0.5 million for those up to 10kW to Rs1 million for capacities up to 20kW.

As per a news report, over 450,000 farmers applied for the subsidies, hopeful that the project would help reduce their operational costs and provide a more affordable energy source. However, months into the program’s rollout, the promised support has yet to materialise, and farmers are increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress. With high operational expenses still burdening them, many are questioning whether they will ever see the benefits of the initiative.

Compounding the situation is the shifting management of the program. Originally set to be run through a centralised bidding process overseen by the Punjab Agriculture Department’s Water Management Wing, the scheme was later handed over to the Punjab Energy Department. This change in oversight has contributed to the ongoing delays, further confusing the implementation process.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the government is considering scrapping the centralised bidding model in favor of directly distributing subsidies for agricultural inputs, but no official clarification has been provided.

The lack of transparency regarding the new strategy has left farmers anxious about the future of the program, and many remain unsure about when they can expect any tangible support.

Meanwhile, vendors who underwent a lengthy and resource-intensive bidding process to qualify for the program are also expressing concerns. Some are even considering legal action, as the delays threaten both their investments and the program’s credibility.

As the situation unfolds, the promise of a cleaner, more affordable energy source for farmers seems increasingly out of reach.