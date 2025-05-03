Taiwan, U.S. conclude first round of cordial tariff talks amid Trump tariff pause

Taiwan’s government said on Saturday that it had concluded its first round of “substantive” tariff talks with the United States, describing the atmosphere as frank and cordial.

A semiconductor powerhouse that runs a large trade surplus with the U.S., Taiwan had been due to be hit with a 32% U.S. import tax until President Donald Trump last month put all his “reciprocal tariffs” on pause for 90 days.

In a statement, Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations said the talks in Washington had concluded on Thursday and focused on tariffs, non-tariff trade barriers, and various other U.S.-Taiwan issues, which it did not elaborate upon.

“The atmosphere of the talks was frank and cordial, and both sides expressed their common expectations for strengthening Taiwan-U.S. economic and trade cooperation and their hope for a mutually beneficial relationship,” it said.

The office did not say with whom the talks were conducted.

It added that both sides also agreed to continue consultations on various issues in the near future, “with a view to actively seeking consensus and exploring further steps”.

The United States is Chinese-claimed Taiwan’s most important international supporter and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations.

Taiwan has responded to Trump’s tariffs by proposing a zero-tariff regime and offering to massively ramp up purchases from and investment in the United States.