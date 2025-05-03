Sign inSubscribe
UAE stocks climb as hopes of U.S.–China trade talks lift investor confidence

Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets end the week higher; Dubai Financial Market posts 42% profit surge

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates ended higher on Friday, buoyed by improving global sentiment following signals from China that it is open to resuming tariff negotiations with the United States.

Beijing said Washington has repeatedly shown interest in holding trade talks, and that it remains open to discussions—news that helped calm investor nerves amid ongoing global market volatility driven by U.S.–China tensions.

Dubai’s main index rose 0.4%, rebounding from losses in the previous session. The recovery was led by gains in key real estate and industrial stocks. Emaar Properties added 1.5%, while Salik Company, which operates toll gates, rose 1.4%.

The Dubai Financial Market climbed 4.4% after announcing a 42% year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit, reaching 127 million dirhams ($34.58 million).

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index recorded its fifth consecutive day of gains, rising 0.2%. The uptick was fueled by a 2.5% increase in shares of Alpha Dhabi Holding and Adnoc Drilling—both part of the IHC portfolio. Adnoc Gas also added 0.6% ahead of its Q1 earnings release later in the day.

For the week, Dubai’s index rose 2.5%, while Abu Dhabi gained 2%, marking its strongest weekly performance since November 3, 2023, according to data from LSEG.

Meanwhile, Brent crude—a key driver of Gulf market activity—fell 0.69% to $61.70 per barrel.

