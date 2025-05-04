Sign inSubscribe
Afghan truckers face delays due to Pakistan-India hostilities

The trade body urges both governments to depoliticise trade routes and uphold transit commitments to avoid further disruption

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Rising tensions between Pakistan and India have disrupted regional trade flows, leaving Afghan truckers stranded and businesses facing mounting losses.

According to the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), India has barred Afghan trucks carrying export goods from entering through the Wagah border. Simultaneously, Pakistan has also restricted vehicles transporting Indian-origin goods from reaching Afghanistan via Torkham and Chaman under the existing transit agreement.

The PAJCCI leadership expressed concern over the standoff, noting the impact on Afghan exporters and regional trade supply chains. Earlier this week, Pakistan made a partial concession by allowing 150 stranded Afghan trucks to cross into India, temporarily easing a backlog that had persisted for several weeks.

The trade body urged both governments to depoliticise economic corridors and uphold transit commitments to prevent further disruption in bilateral and regional trade.

