Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

Airblue launches direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Both tourists and locals call on the government to further develop tourism infrastructure in the region to unlock its full potential

By Monitoring Desk
Isolated airplane seen from below

KARACHI: Airblue inaugurated its direct flight between Karachi and Skardu on Saturday, marking a significant step toward enhancing regional connectivity and boosting tourism in one of Pakistan’s most picturesque destinations.

During the launching ceremony at Karachi airport, the General Manager Marketing and Director Commercial of Airblue stated that the introduction of this direct route signifies a significant milestone in the airline’s mission to connect the diverse regions of Pakistan.

“This inaugural flight to Pakistan’s breathtaking tourism gem reflects our unwavering commitment to promoting domestic tourism and enhancing regional connectivity,” the official stated. He highlighted the airline’s dedication to safety, customer satisfaction, and value, positioning Airblue not only as an airline but as a “national enabler of progress, connectivity, and global reach.”

Both tourists and locals called on the government to further develop tourism infrastructure in the region to unlock its full potential and strengthen the local economy.

Previous article
Govt expands SME definition to include micro-enterprises
Next article
LCCI president calls new tax ordinance amendments a threat to business autonomy
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt expands SME definition to include micro-enterprises

Businesses with an annual turnover of less than Rs30 million will now qualify for the benefits and facilities available to SMEs

FBR begins tax recovery after Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 enacted

NEPRA delays hearing on cold storage tariff review

Afghan truckers face delays due to Pakistan-India hostilities

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.