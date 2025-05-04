Airblue launches direct Karachi-Skardu flights

KARACHI: Airblue inaugurated its direct flight between Karachi and Skardu on Saturday, marking a significant step toward enhancing regional connectivity and boosting tourism in one of Pakistan’s most picturesque destinations.

During the launching ceremony at Karachi airport, the General Manager Marketing and Director Commercial of Airblue stated that the introduction of this direct route signifies a significant milestone in the airline’s mission to connect the diverse regions of Pakistan.

“This inaugural flight to Pakistan’s breathtaking tourism gem reflects our unwavering commitment to promoting domestic tourism and enhancing regional connectivity,” the official stated. He highlighted the airline’s dedication to safety, customer satisfaction, and value, positioning Airblue not only as an airline but as a “national enabler of progress, connectivity, and global reach.”

Both tourists and locals called on the government to further develop tourism infrastructure in the region to unlock its full potential and strengthen the local economy.