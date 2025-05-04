CM Punjab launches e-portal for ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ programme

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, inaugurated the e-portal for the ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ Programme, aimed at providing free plots to homeless individuals in the province.

The programme was launched with the press of a button, allowing people to apply for free plots through the e-portal: azag.punjab.gov.pk.

“As many as 300 more houses are being built every day in Punjab for the homeless people,” said CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif during the launch. She added, “People can apply for free plots on the e-portal: azag.punjab.gov.pk,” and highlighted that “2000 plots will be given in 23 housing schemes in 19 districts across Punjab.”

Under the ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ Programme, homeless individuals will be allocated free 3-marla plots. CM Sharif mentioned that those selected through the draw will also receive loans for house construction. “In Phase-I of the programme, free plots will be given in Jhelum, Pattoki, Mamun Kanjan, Lodhran, and Renala Khurd,” she explained.

CM Sharif emphasized the personal significance of the programme, stating, “’Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme is very close to my heart. Providing shelter to homeless people is the vision of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who gets very much pleased when listening about completion of houses for the homeless people.”

She further noted, “In a short period of 06 months, approximately 34,000 houses are being built, 2,000 have already been completed. These are not 34,000 houses but prayers,” and congratulated those who had already built homes through the programme.

“This programme is the easiest, and a 3-month grace period has also been set for the construction of houses. Repayment of loans has also started in instalments,” she added.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the housing shortage, stating, “There are people across Punjab who do not have land to build houses. Initially, 2,000 people will get free plots, for which they can apply on azag.punjab.gov.pk.”

She expressed concern over past government failures, stating, “Until today, governments have not been able to build 34,000 houses even during their full tenures.”

She continued, “Feeling of security comes with your own house, but unfortunately it is very difficult for a common man to easily manage a house. Under the program, plot owners from 1 to 10 marla can apply for a loan to build their own houses.”

Provincial Minister for Housing, Bilal Yasin, provided further details of the programme, saying, “Rs. 36 billion loan is being provided to build houses for 33,500 people under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Programme. People of Punjab are grateful to Chief Minister for the launch of this initiative.”