Jaguar Land Rover resumes US exports after tariff pause

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has resumed shipments of its vehicles to the United States after pausing exports for nearly a month in response to President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks.

The first batch of US-bound vehicles since the pause left Britain on Wednesday, marking a cautious return to a key overseas market for the UK-based automaker, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors.

JLR had halted shipments in April as it assessed how to mitigate the cost burden of the tariff, which came into effect on April 3. The pause reflected broader industry concerns about rising trade barriers and their impact on profitability and logistics.

President Trump has indicated that he intends to ease the impact of the tariffs through an executive order that would offset costs using a mix of credits and relief on other import duties.

In related developments, British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has announced it will split the added tariff costs with its US customers while simultaneously reducing the volume of shipments to the American market and selling off existing inventory.

The United States remains the second-largest destination for British-made cars after the European Union, accounting for nearly 20% of exports, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Britain’s auto industry directly employs around 200,000 people.