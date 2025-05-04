Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

LCCI president calls new tax ordinance amendments a threat to business autonomy

Shad calls for an emergency meeting of Chambers of Commerce and Trade Associations nationwide to discuss the issue

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad has criticized recent amendments to the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 and the Federal Excise Act 2005 introduced through a Presidential Ordinance, calling them harmful to the business community.

Shad expressed concern that the extraordinary powers granted to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) through these amendments could undermine private business autonomy, civil liberties, and overall economic stability. He has called for an emergency meeting of all Chambers of Commerce and Trade Associations across the country to discuss the issue, scheduled for Monday at the Lahore Chamber.

One of the most alarming changes, according to Shad, is the addition of Section 3A to the Income Tax Ordinance, which allows for immediate tax recovery following a decision from the High Court or Supreme Court, bypassing the standard legal process. Similarly, Clause 6A added to Section 140 gives the FBR the authority to freeze a taxpayer’s bank account and withdraw funds without prior notice or legal procedures.

Shad also raised concerns over Section 175C, which enables the FBR to assign its officers to business premises to monitor production, services, and stock. He described this as a violation of business confidentiality and an unwarranted intrusion into private enterprise.

Additionally, the amendments to the Federal Excise Act now criminalize the use of counterfeit stamps, barcodes, or labels and expand the powers of various departments to check and confiscate goods. Shad warned that these changes could threaten the constitutional jurisdiction of central authorities and further tighten control over businesses.

Previous article
Airblue launches direct Karachi-Skardu flights
Next article
SAPM calls for reduced government involvement in economic sectors
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt expands SME definition to include micro-enterprises

Businesses with an annual turnover of less than Rs30 million will now qualify for the benefits and facilities available to SMEs

FBR begins tax recovery after Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 enacted

NEPRA delays hearing on cold storage tariff review

Afghan truckers face delays due to Pakistan-India hostilities

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.