Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NEPRA delays hearing on cold storage tariff review

The delay persists despite NEPRA’s Appellate Tribunal directing a rehearing and the MLR being accepted over two months ago

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has yet to schedule a hearing on a Motion for Leave for Review (MLR) filed by a Karachi-based citizen, Arif Bilwani, regarding the application of tariff categories for cold storage facilities.

The delay comes despite NEPRA’s Appellate Tribunal directing the authority to rehear the matter and the MLR being accepted over two months ago.

Bilwani filed the MLR on December 30, 2024, under Rule 3(2) of the NEPRA (Review Procedure) Regulations, 2009, challenging NEPRA’s decision that categorised cold storage units under the commercial tariff structure. The Authority accepted the MLR through a letter dated February 13, 2025, but has since made no progress on scheduling a hearing.

In a letter to NEPRA’s Registrar, Bilwani expressed frustration, stating: “It is difficult to comprehend the continued delay in scheduling the hearing, despite more than four months having passed since the acceptance of the MLR.” He also pointed out that federal institutions, including the Ministry of Industries & Production, the Federal Cabinet, and the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), have already recognised cold storage as an industrial activity.

Supporting documentation, including official approvals and clarifications, was submitted to NEPRA on March 5, 2025. Yet, no response or further action has followed.

Bilwani criticised NEPRA’s original decision, which was passed through a casting vote by the Chair despite dissenting notes from two members, including the Member Legal. “This approach raises significant concerns about the fairness and rationale of the decision,” he said.

He cited Section 5(3) of the NEPRA Act, questioning whether reasonable notice was served to all members, particularly the Member Tariff, who had been involved in earlier deliberations but was absent from the final decision-making meeting.

Bilwani, who has regularly participated in NEPRA’s public hearings, argued that the Authority’s decision fails to understand the nature of modern cold storage operations. “Modern cold storages, which use controlled temperature and humidity systems, provide critical value-added services to industrial and commercial sectors,” he wrote.

He added that these services are essential for food and health security and export facilitation.

He further maintained that dissenting opinions from Member Legal and Member Technical had echoed his concerns and were grounded in legal, technical, and global best practices. He criticised the Authority for dismissing these views in favour of circular debt concerns and subsidy arguments.

“The Authority’s reasoning in paragraphs 10–12 of its decision reflects a narrow understanding of value addition,” Bilwani argued, adding that the classification of cold storage as simply serving retail businesses ignores the sector’s complexity and industrial role.

He emphasised that modern facilities use advanced electromechanical systems to preserve the nutritional and chemical properties of perishable goods, extend shelf life, and support pharmaceutical manufacturing. He warned that maintaining the commercial classification would lead to higher electricity costs, negatively impacting exporters and industries reliant on cold storage, including the pharmaceutical sector.

“The Pharma sector cannot take the risk of any hurdle, shortage, or scarcity of these critical active ingredients,” Bilwani wrote. “They always keep them readily available in bulk by availing the aforesaid facility.”

With mounting financial losses and industry disruption, Bilwani urged NEPRA to expedite the hearing process without further delay.

Previous article
Afghan truckers face delays due to Pakistan-India hostilities
Next article
FBR begins tax recovery after Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 enacted
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Aviation

Airblue launches direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Both tourists and locals call on the government to further develop tourism infrastructure in the region to unlock its full potential

Govt expands SME definition to include micro-enterprises

FBR begins tax recovery after Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 enacted

Afghan truckers face delays due to Pakistan-India hostilities

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.