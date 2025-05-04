Pakistan bans transit trade of Indian-origin goods amid rising tensions

ISLAMABAD: In a significant policy shift reflecting escalating tensions with India, the Government of Pakistan has imposed a sweeping ban on the transit of Indian-origin goods through its territory, citing national security and public interest concerns.

The Ministry of Commerce announced the decision on Saturday through a statutory regulatory order (SRO No. 750(1)/2025), prohibiting the import and export of goods to and from India via Pakistan, even when routed through third countries by sea, land, or air.

The order, issued under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, 1950, states: “The federal government hereby prohibits the import and export of goods of Indian origin transiting through Pakistan, irrespective of the country of shipment.”

According to the notification, the following categories are explicitly banned:

Import of Indian-origin goods by third countries transiting through Pakistan;

Goods imported from India by third countries passing through Pakistan;

Exports from third countries to India routed through Pakistan by any mode of transport.

However, the Ministry clarified that consignments already in process will be exempt from the ban. Shipments backed by a Bill of Lading (B/L) or a Letter of Credit (L/C) issued prior to the enforcement date will be allowed to proceed under previous terms.

This latest restriction adds a new layer of economic separation between the two South Asian neighbours, whose trade relations have remained virtually frozen since 2019, when Pakistan suspended bilateral trade following India’s revocation of Article 370, ending Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Analysts warn that the ban could disrupt regional trade routes and logistical chains, especially those involving land corridors linking South Asia to Central Asia and beyond.