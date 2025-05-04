Trump says he will protect TikTok despite the pending divestment deadline

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he would extend the June 19 deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. assets, pending a resolution of the ongoing negotiations.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump expressed a favourable view of the app, noting its role in connecting with younger voters during the 2024 presidential election. He stated that while he wanted to see a deal finalised, he would protect TikTok, despite the pending divestment deadline.

The deal to spin off TikTok’s U.S. operations into a new firm owned by U.S. investors had been stalled after China signaled it would not approve the transaction in response to Trump’s imposition of steep tariffs on Chinese goods. The ongoing tariff dispute remains a key factor in the negotiations, with Trump asserting that China is eager to reach a deal due to the economic impact of the 145% tariffs on Chinese goods.

Democratic senators have raised legal concerns about Trump’s authority to extend the deadline, and the status of the deal continues to be uncertain as the White House and Beijing work toward a resolution. Trump has granted TikTok reprieves from a congressional ban twice since January, with the latest extension pushing the deadline to June 19.

Trump suggested that while he would not drop tariffs to facilitate an agreement, he could consider lowering them as part of a broader deal. However, the primary focus remains on securing a solution to TikTok’s U.S. operations while managing the ongoing trade tensions with China.