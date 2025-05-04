Sign inSubscribe
Social Media

Trump says he will protect TikTok despite the pending divestment deadline

Trump highlights TikTok's role in connecting with younger voters during the 2024 presidential election

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he would extend the June 19 deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. assets, pending a resolution of the ongoing negotiations.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump expressed a favourable view of the app, noting its role in connecting with younger voters during the 2024 presidential election. He stated that while he wanted to see a deal finalised, he would protect TikTok, despite the pending divestment deadline.

The deal to spin off TikTok’s U.S. operations into a new firm owned by U.S. investors had been stalled after China signaled it would not approve the transaction in response to Trump’s imposition of steep tariffs on Chinese goods. The ongoing tariff dispute remains a key factor in the negotiations, with Trump asserting that China is eager to reach a deal due to the economic impact of the 145% tariffs on Chinese goods.

Democratic senators have raised legal concerns about Trump’s authority to extend the deadline, and the status of the deal continues to be uncertain as the White House and Beijing work toward a resolution. Trump has granted TikTok reprieves from a congressional ban twice since January, with the latest extension pushing the deadline to June 19.

Trump suggested that while he would not drop tariffs to facilitate an agreement, he could consider lowering them as part of a broader deal. However, the primary focus remains on securing a solution to TikTok’s U.S. operations while managing the ongoing trade tensions with China.

Previous article
Adb increases food security funding to $40 billion by 2030
Next article
Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire CEO at end of 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.