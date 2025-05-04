UAE to introduce AI as a subject in schools from next academic year

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a subject in its public school curriculum, beginning from the next academic year.

The announcement was made by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and the Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday, May 4, through his official social media account.

This initiative is part of the UAE’s broader vision to equip future generations with the skills necessary to navigate a rapidly evolving technological landscape. AI will be incorporated into the curriculum for all students, from kindergarten through to Grade 12.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his confidence in the Ministry of Education’s efforts to develop a comprehensive AI curriculum. He emphasised that AI is poised to fundamentally alter how the world operates, and the government aims to ensure that students gain a solid technical understanding of AI, alongside an awareness of its ethical implications.

The curriculum will cover topics such as data, algorithms, practical applications, and the potential risks and societal impacts of AI.

“We are responsible for preparing our children for a future unlike the present,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “We must equip them with new skills and capabilities to ensure the continued progress and development of our nation.”

Additionally, on June 12, Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, announced plans for schools in Dubai to hire AI-qualified teachers. A new training program will also be introduced to equip teachers with the knowledge and tools necessary to teach AI effectively.

This move by the UAE government reflects its commitment to preparing students for the future and ensuring that they are well-versed in one of the most transformative technologies of the modern age.