Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CAT upholds CCP findings on milk price-fixing by Karachi dairy groups

Tribunal lowers penalties for Karachi dairy leaders but warns against future cartelisation

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD, May 5: The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has upheld the findings of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) against three Karachi-based dairy farmer associations for fixing milk prices, but reduced the financial penalties imposed on their key office-bearers.

While affirming the CCP’s conclusion that the associations colluded to artificially hike milk prices, the Tribunal accepted the appellants’ request for leniency. As a result, the penalties on two senior figures—Shakir Umer Gujjar, President of the Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association (DCFA), and Haji Sikandar Nagori of the Karachi Dairy Farmers Association (KDFA)—were reduced from Rs1 million and Rs500,000 respectively, to Rs150,000 each.

In its original investigation, the CCP had found that the associations were involved in coordinated price hikes at multiple levels of the dairy supply chain—from farm (bandhi) to wholesale and retail—using threats and coercion to ensure compliance. The inquiry was triggered by media reports of a sudden milk price surge in Karachi.

The CCP had obtained video footage showing Gujjar publicly announcing a price increase to a gathering of dairy farmers. This was corroborated by evidence confirming that the raised prices were enforced across the city. Investigators also found that milk was deliberately hoarded in ice factories to create artificial shortages, and later sold at inflated rates in rural Sindh—disrupting the supply chain and inflating consumer costs.

While the Tribunal’s order softens the financial blow for the accused, it directs all three associations to submit written undertakings that they will not engage in price-fixing in the future.

The CCP, in a statement following the verdict, reiterated that all trade bodies and associations must ensure their platforms are not used to share commercially sensitive information or facilitate anti-competitive practices.

Previous article
US lawmaker targets Nvidia chip smuggling to China with new bill
Next article
SBP lowers policy rate to 11% as inflation outlook improves
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices drop over 2% as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes

Brent crude futures drop 2.07 percent to $60.02 a barrel by 0802 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude falls 2.28 percent to $56.96

PTA’s failure to whitelist over 10,000 seized phones halts auctions

Hascol Petroleum appoints Javed Ahmedjee as new CEO

India terminates its executive director at IMF ahead of crucial meeting on Pakistan loan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.