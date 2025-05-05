Dollar slips as Taiwan dollar surges to near three-year high

The U.S. dollar fell on Monday as a sharp rise in the Taiwan dollar fueled speculation that some Asian economies may be allowing their currencies to strengthen to gain leverage in trade discussions with Washington.

The dollar dropped more than 3 percent against the Taiwan dollar to 29.772, extending Friday’s record 4.4 percent decline. The currency is now near its highest level in almost three years.

Despite denials from Taiwan’s central bank about U.S. pressure, market behaviour pointed to a shift in regional currency dynamics.

In broader Asia-Pacific markets, the Japanese yen strengthened, with the dollar down 0.44 percent at 144.3. The Australian dollar rose 0.4 percent to 0.6473 after hitting a five-month high during early trade.

The Chinese yuan also gained ground, reaching 7.1879 per dollar offshore, its strongest since November, before easing slightly to 7.2043. Speculation grew that China may allow its currency to appreciate amid ongoing trade tensions with the United States.

Talks between the two sides appeared distant, although China said it was reviewing a U.S. proposal to resume discussions over tariffs.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated in a televised interview that he believes China wants to make a deal, but he gave no specifics. He also ruled out removing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell while repeating his preference for lower interest rates.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged following a solid jobs report in March. Market expectations for a rate cut in June have declined to 37 percent, down from 64 percent a month earlier.

In Europe, the euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.1232, while the British pound rose 0.17 percent to $1.3288. The pound’s next major test will be the Bank of England’s policy decision on Thursday, with markets anticipating a 25-basis-point rate cut to 4.25 percent.

Elsewhere, the Swiss franc held steady at 0.8261 per dollar and slightly softened to 0.9361 per euro. Swiss inflation fell to its lowest level in four years last month, reinforcing expectations that the Swiss National Bank will cut interest rates again in June.

Markets expect borrowing costs in Switzerland to return to negative territory later this year.

Central banks in Norway and Sweden are also scheduled to meet this week and are expected to maintain their current interest rates.