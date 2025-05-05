Hascol Petroleum appoints Javed Ahmedjee as new CEO

Hascol Petroleum Limited has announced the appointment of Javed Ahmedjee as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 5, 2025. The appointment comes as the company looks to strengthen its leadership and continue its growth trajectory in the energy sector.

Ahmedjee, a seasoned executive and entrepreneur, brings over three decades of experience in driving business transformation across multiple sectors including energy, banking, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, education, and capital markets. His leadership experience spans Pakistan, Africa, and Europe, having held key positions in prominent Fortune 500 companies as well as regional firms.

In a statement released by the company, Hascol Petroleum highlighted Ahmedjee’s successful track record in launching, scaling, and turning around businesses. Notably, he played a key role in transforming Puma Energy into a commercially viable and future-ready enterprise. His strategic insight has been trusted by major institutions such as Citibank, GSK, Shajar Capital, and Karachi Port Trust.

Ahmedjee is also a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan. He is recognized for his ability to identify untapped potential and his focus on long-term value creation, making him an ideal choice to lead Hascol Petroleum into its next phase of growth.

The company’s board expressed confidence in his ability to lead the organization through its transformation and to continue fostering entrepreneurial growth within the business.

Hascol Petroleum also emphasized its commitment to sound governance and effective leadership, with the continued support of its shareholders.