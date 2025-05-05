IRSA Warns of 21% water shortage in early Kharif as Chenab inflow dips 

ISLAMABAD:

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has announced a 21 percent water shortage for the remaining Early Kharif season, citing a sudden decrease in Chenab River inflows at Marala due to short supplies from India.

The announcement was made during the IRSA Advisory Committee (IAC) meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir at IRSA Headquarters, Islamabad.

The high-level meeting was attended by all IRSA Members, the Chief Engineering Advisor of the Ministry of Water Resources, provincial Irrigation Department secretaries from Punjab and Sindh, senior officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, WAPDA’s General Managers, representatives from Tarbela and Mangla dams, and senior technical staff from the provincial agriculture departments.

The committee reviewed the anticipated water availability criteria for the remaining Kharif season (May–September 2025). It expressed unanimous concern over the sudden drop in Chenab River inflows, warning that the situation could worsen if the trend continues.

According to IRSA, an overall shortage of 21pc was declared for the balance Early Kharif season (May–June 10), with the possibility of further adjustments based on daily monitoring of the Chenab inflows. For the Late Kharif period (June 11–September), a 7% shortage is currently anticipated.

In response to the crisis, the committee resolved to adopt a pragmatic approach to conjunctive use of reservoirs to maintain provincial water indent deliveries. Participants pledged to confront the challenge with unity and a spirit of national solidarity, setting aside internal differences for the broader public interest.