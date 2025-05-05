KPRA revenue surges 40% to Rs41.9bn in 10 months: Finance advisor

Peshawar:Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination Muzzammil Aslam has said that during the current financial year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA)’s performance remained excellent, and in the first ten (10) months of the financial year, 41.9 billion rupees in revenue was collected, which is 40 percent more compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

Advisor on Finance said that in the first 10 months of the last financial year, 29.9 billion rupees in revenue was collected and this year, an increase of 12 billion rupees in the authority’s revenue has been recorded. Muzzammil Aslam said that from July to April, 32.4 billion rupees were collected under the head of Sales Tax on Services, while under the head of Infrastructure Development Cess, 9.51 billion rupees in revenue was collected.

Muzzammil Aslam said that last year in ten months, 25.5 billion rupees were collected under Sales Tax on Services, while 4.38 billion rupees were collected under Infrastructure Development Cess.

Muzzammil Aslam said that there has been a 27 percent increase in Sales Tax on Services, while in Infrastructure Development Cess, a 117 percent increase has occurred. Muzzammil Aslam said that he congratulated the Director General and the KPRA team on collecting higher revenue, and under Imran Khan’s vision and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s leadership, we are moving toward success.