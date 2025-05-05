Oil prices drop over 2% as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes

Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Monday after OPEC+ over the weekend agreed to accelerate production increases, raising concerns about a potential oversupply in a market already facing an uncertain demand outlook.

Brent crude futures dropped $1.27, or 2.07 percent, to $60.02 a barrel by 0802 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.33, or 2.28 percent, to $56.96 a barrel. Both benchmarks opened at their lowest levels since April 9.

The latest move by OPEC+ marks the second consecutive month of accelerated output hikes. The group plans to increase production by 411,000 barrels per day in June, bringing the combined output hikes for April, May, and June to 960,000 barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia has been advocating for faster unwinding of the cuts, reportedly in response to Iraq and Kazakhstan’s ongoing failure to comply with agreed production limits.

The increase in output comes at a time when concerns over global economic growth and tariff-related risks are already dampening the demand outlook for oil.

The Brent futures forward curve also reflected growing concerns of oversupply. The premium between the front-month contract and that for delivery in six months narrowed to 10 cents per barrel from 47 cents in the previous session. Earlier in the day, the spread briefly turned negative, forming a contango structure for the first time since December 2023.

In response to the OPEC+ decision, several institutions have lowered their oil price forecasts. Barclays reduced its Brent forecast by $4 to $66 a barrel for 2025 and by $2 to $60 for 2026. ING now expects Brent to average $65 in 2025, down from a previous estimate of $70.