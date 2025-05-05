Sign inSubscribe
PM orders swift crackdown on tax evasion and illicit trade in cigarettes, urges FBR reform

PM pushes for reforms and stricter enforcement to curb tax evasion and illicit cigarette trade

By Monitoring Desk
Photo via APP

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed authorities to intensify their crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing, and other financial irregularities across multiple sectors, while stressing strict legal action against those dealing in non-duty-paid and illegally produced cigarettes.

Chairing a high-level meeting to assess the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the prime minister underscored the need to remove systemic obstacles in tax collection and reform outdated mechanisms. According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the session focused on strengthening the tax framework and widening the revenue base.

During the discussion, the prime minister expressed his full support for proposed amendments to the Income Tax Ordinance and the Federal Excise Act, stating that these changes are intended to ease the process of tax recovery while ensuring legitimate taxpayers are not unduly burdened.

“These amendments aim to protect honest taxpayers and prevent unnecessary harassment of businesses and companies by FBR officials,” the prime minister said, adding that the reforms would also “simplify the tax payment process and help expand the tax net, ultimately reducing the burden on the common citizen.”

Officials briefed the premier on the steps currently being taken to combat tax evasion in critical sectors. Among the tools being rolled out are digital monitoring systems, such as the Track and Trace mechanism, to improve transparency and enhance enforcement.

The meeting was informed that significant progress had been made in identifying irregularities within industries such as tobacco, cement, sugar, poultry, and beverages. Video monitoring has played a key role in uncovering violations, and the FBR is now establishing a dedicated monitoring framework for the poultry sector.

Additionally, provinces have been granted legal authority to confiscate smuggled or tax-evading tobacco products, further strengthening enforcement at the regional level.

Federal Ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, and Muhammad Aurangzeb, along with FBR Chairman and other senior officials, were present during the session.

