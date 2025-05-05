Refinery CEOs pledge full support for defense fuel needs in meeting with petroleum minister

Islamabad: Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Pakistan’s leading oil refineries met with Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, on Tuesday and assured the government of their full preparedness to meet the country’s strategic fuel requirements — particularly those of the armed forces — under all circumstances.

The high-level meeting, held at the Ministry of Petroleum, focused on enhancing government-industry collaboration to ensure a sustainable and secure energy supply, improve refinery performance, and address long-standing challenges in the sector.

The refinery heads emphasized that all critical systems — including strategic fuel reserves and uninterrupted production capacity — are fully operational and capable of supporting the country’s defense needs amid rising regional tensions.

Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik lauded the refinery sector’s proactive approach and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding energy security for both civilian and military sectors.

“Refineries play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s energy supply chain. We are working to provide a conducive policy environment for upgradation, cleaner fuel standards, and long-term stability. This partnership is vital to ensuring both national energy security and economic resilience,” he stated.

Beyond the defense-related assurances, the meeting also addressed key policy priorities, including refinery upgradation, the improvement of fuel quality standards, and the broader role of the petroleum sector in supporting economic growth.

The CEOs highlighted the urgent need for financial reforms and government support to address operational challenges, especially in light of persistent global energy market volatility.

Both sides agreed to institutionalise regular consultations to maintain alignment between policy objectives and industry needs.

The delegation included Zahid Mir, CEO of Pakistan Refinery Limited; Irtiza Qureshi, Managing Director of PARCO; Adil Khattak, CEO of Attock Refinery Limited; Aamir Abbasi, CEO of Cnergyico; and Asad Hasan, CEO of National Refinery Limited. Senior Petroleum Division officials — including Secretary Petroleum Momin Agha, Additional Secretary Zafar Abbas, and Director General Oil Imran Ahmed — also attended the meeting.