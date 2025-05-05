Sign inSubscribe
Trump says China wants trade deal, but it must be fair

Trump confirms no plans to speak with Xi this week, but U.S. officials hold talks with China on various issues

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that the U.S. is in ongoing trade discussions with several countries, including China, with the main goal of securing a fair trade deal with China.

Trump confirmed that he has no plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, but U.S. officials are engaged in talks with their Chinese counterparts on a variety of issues.

Asked about potential trade agreements being announced this week, Trump suggested that it was possible but did not provide further details. Since imposing a 10% tariff on most countries on April 2, along with higher tariffs for several trade partners suspended for 90 days, Trump has overseen a series of meetings with U.S. trade officials and international counterparts.

The president has also levied 25% tariffs on autos, steel, aluminium, as well as on Canada, Mexico, and China.

Trump noted that while he might not reach agreements with all countries, he may set specific tariffs for certain trading partners in the coming weeks. He reiterated his stance that China had taken advantage of the U.S. in global trade, criticizing former President Nixon’s outreach to China as “the worst thing” he ever did.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump seemed more optimistic about the possibility of a trade agreement with China. He acknowledged the tough approach taken with China, which included halting trade between the two nations. However, Trump emphasized that China now seeks an agreement, stating that they “want to make a deal very badly,” but it must be a fair one.

