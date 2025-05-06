Sign inSubscribe
129 large industrial units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face closure due to financial challenges

Of 218 large industrial units, 129 are struggling with financial difficulties, while 991 small units remain operational across the province

In a recent session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, it was revealed that 129 out of 218 large industrial units in the province are currently struggling with financial crises, leading to widespread closures. 

According to a news report, Provincial Minister for Industries Abdul Karim addressed concerns raised by MPA Sobia Shahid, explaining that the reasons behind the closures are varied. 

Among the 129 affected units, some have shut down due to ongoing court cases, electricity-related issues, and customs complications, while others have faced setbacks from raw material shortages, internal disputes, and weak marketing strategies.

Minister Karim also pointed out that eight units had ceased operations due to disputes among directors, while one faced closure due to security concerns. 

Despite the challenges, Karim noted that between 90 and 100 units had been revived during the previous government’s tenure, offering some hope for recovery.

In the same session, JUI-F lawmaker Adnan Khan raised concerns over the overall decline in vehicle registrations across the province, which could have a significant impact on provincial revenue.

