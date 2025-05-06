Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Competition tribunal reserves verdict in ICAP minimum audit fee case

Long-running case challenges ICAP’s role as audit fee regulator

By News Desk


ISLAMABAD: The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has reserved judgment in a long-running case involving the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), which is contesting a penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for allegedly fixing minimum audit fees.

The dispute originates from 2008, when the CCP took suo moto notice of ICAP’s issuance of a revised Accounting Technical Release 14 (ATR-14). Approved by ICAP’s Council in July 2008, the revised ATR set minimum hourly charge-out rates and minimum audit fees for public sector audits. The CCP viewed this as a violation of Section 4(1) of the Competition Ordinance, 2007, which prohibits agreements that limit or control prices, deeming them anti-competitive.

Declaring ATR-14 null and void, the CCP had directed ICAP to retract the policy from its Members’ Handbook, issue a public withdrawal notice, and pay a Rs1 million fine.

ICAP challenged the ruling before CAT, maintaining that it acts as a statutory regulator under the Chartered Accountants Ordinance, 1961, and has legal authority to establish minimum fees to ensure audit quality, especially in government-sector engagements. Representing the institute, senior advocate Dr. Farrukh Nasim argued that such guidance ensures fair compensation for professional services and discourages undercutting that could compromise standards.

In response, CCP’s counsel insisted that regulatory status does not grant ICAP the right to coordinate prices in a competitive market. The Commission characterized the ATR-14 guidance as collusive pricing—contrary to global competition norms and Pakistan’s competition law.

The tribunal’s forthcoming ruling is expected to set a precedent regarding the balance between professional self-regulation and competition law compliance, particularly in sectors where regulators also function as industry bodies.

Previous article
Google may be forced to separate key ad-tech businesses
Next article
India advances Kashmir hydro projects after suspending pact with Pakistan, document shows
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Legal

Musk to proceed with lawsuit against OpenAI despite governance changes

OpenAI announces a new governance structure where its non-profit parent oversees the for-profit business and becomes a major shareholder

IBM plans to expand AI sales with new tools for managing AI agents

Shein, Temu ramp up advertising in UK and France as US tariffs hit

Apple appeals U.S. ruling to open App Store to more competition

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.