ECC approves Rs24.5 billion for solarisation of Balochistan’s agri tube-wells

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved the release of Rs24.5 billion to support the solarisation of 27,000 agricultural tube wells in Balochistan, ensuring the timely completion of the project.

The project, which is estimated to cost Rs55 billion, will be financed with a 70 percent contribution from the federal government and a 30 percent share from the Balochistan government. The federal government has already released Rs14 billion, with the remaining Rs24.5 billion now set to be disbursed. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the project in July 2024.

At the meeting, the ECC emphasized that the Power Division must closely monitor the progress of the solarisation effort. It particularly highlighted the disconnection of tube wells from the national grid and the removal of transformers as essential tasks that need to be executed on time. The Power Division was also instructed to provide a progress report on these steps by July.

Additionally, the ECC approved several technical supplementary grants (TSGs) for various government ministries. These grants include Rs300 million for the Cabinet Division to help operationalise new regulatory authorities, Rs1.269 billion for the Finance Division related to the transfer of PSDP projects from the Public Works Department to other federal and provincial bodies, and Rs250 million for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for the upgradation of Sadiq Public School, Bahawalpur.

The committee also approved Rs109 million for the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control to purchase contingent equipment for peacekeeping missions.

Further funds were allocated for the Ministry of Interior for the operational needs of the Frontier Corps (KP) North, with Rs500 million also approved for various Ministry of Interior requirements.

The ECC further reviewed the implementation of its decision regarding the governance of Distribution Companies (Discos), noting that the boards for all but two companies, SEPCO and HESCO, have been reconstituted. A performance monitoring system has been introduced to evaluate the operational and financial performance of these companies.

The meeting also included discussions on energy efficiency initiatives, such as the nationwide fan replacement program, which aims to replace 88 million inefficient fans and reduce the country’s electricity demand.