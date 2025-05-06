Govt decides to launch crackdown on smuggled seeds from India

ISLAMABAD, May 06 (INP): Federal government has decided to launch crackdown on smuggled seeds from India.

It was decided in meeting on the availability of seeds which was chaired by Federal Minister Industries, Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday.

The meeting also decided that a strict watch will be kept on the promotion of Indian seeds on social media and legal action will be taken.

As many as 392 companies selling fake seeds have also been blacklisted and now registration of seed companies will be for 5 years.

Speaking in the meeting, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that availability is utmost priority of the government.

He said substandard and uncertified seeds pose a threat to the agricultural economy and keeping in view a National Seed Development Authority has been established, Rana Tanveer Hussain said.

We will fully protect farmers’ rights and agricultural transparency and improvement in production and quality of local seeds is our goal, Rana Tanveer Hussain said.

He said strict action will be taken against those selling fake seeds. He said certified seeds are the key to increasing per acre yield.

The Minister said this is sad that Pakistan is lagging behind India in agricultural innovation.

He said providing quality seeds to farmers is the national responsibility of the government and fake seed business is against the country’s food security.