Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Gulf markets mostly retreat as oil prices slide and trade tensions loom

Regional indices fall as OPEC+ supply plans pressure oil prices; Dubai gains on banking strength, while Egypt’s market slips despite corporate earnings.

By Reuters
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 8, 2020, a trader walks by beneath a stock display board at the Dubai Stock Exchange in the United Arab Emirates. Islamic finance -- an amalgamation of Sharia law and modern banking -- has become a $2 trillion business over the past two decades, covering everything from bonds to buying a car. But with complex standards set out by a number of Islamic bodies, it's not easy for observant Muslims to decide whether an investment is halal, or permissible under the religion. / AFP / GIUSEPPE CACACE

Most stock markets across the Gulf closed in the red on Monday, dragged down by falling oil prices and investor unease over possible shifts in U.S.-China trade dynamics.

Brent crude prices dropped over 1% following the weekend announcement from OPEC+ to accelerate its oil production increases. The move raised fears of oversupply in a market already facing uncertainty around global demand.

Sources within OPEC+ told Reuters the group could fully phase out its voluntary output cuts by the end of October unless member nations boost compliance with their existing production quotas.

The Qatari stock index (.QSI) declined by 0.4%, with pressure coming from a 0.9% drop in Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA) and a 1% slide in Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA), a major petrochemical company.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index (.FTFADGI) edged down 0.1%, while Saudi Arabia’s main index (.TASI) managed to reverse earlier losses and finish 0.1% higher. The gains were powered by a 6.5% surge in shares of Saudi Arabian Mining Company (1211.SE).

Dubai’s main index (.DFMGI) bucked the regional trend, rising 1% thanks to strong performances from key financial players. Top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) rose 3.1%, while Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD.DU) climbed 6.9%.

“The Dubai market may maintain its upward momentum, supported by solid earnings and economic resilience,” said Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill. He pointed to April’s steady growth in the non-oil private sector and the fastest pace of employment growth in nearly a year.

Meanwhile, in the United States, former President Donald Trump said on Sunday that talks with multiple countries, including China, are underway, emphasizing that a fair deal with China remains a key priority.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s benchmark (.EGX30) dipped 0.4%, weighed down by a 2.7% drop in Egypt Aluminum Company (EGAL.CA), even though the firm reported an increase in nine-month profits.

Previous article
TotalEnergies files for environmental approval on $16 billion green hydrogen and ammonia venture in Chile
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.