KIA Sorento Hybrid 2025 expected soon in Pakistan

KIA Motors Pakistan has stirred curiosity with a new teaser on its social media platforms, hinting at the arrival of what it calls “the largest, the most powerful, the most luxurious” SUV the company has introduced locally.

Although the company has not officially named the vehicle or disclosed a launch date, insiders and keen observers believe this is none other than the highly anticipated 2025 model of the KIA Sorento Hybrid.

The HEV trend is now gaining serious traction in Pakistan, particularly in the SUV segment. Major automakers are quickly jumping on the hybrid bandwagon, with popular models like the Kia Sportage HEV, Hyundai Tucson HEV, and the facelifted Haval H6 HEV already available.

Globally, the new Sorento is offered in two main variants, EX and SX Prestige, and is known for combining space, hybrid efficiency, and modern features.

The vehicle is powered by a 1.6L turbocharged Smartstream engine paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor, delivering a combined output of 169 kW and 350 Nm of torque. It includes a 6-speed automatic transmission and a lithium-ion battery system with a 270V capacity, offering both performance and fuel economy.

The SUV’s design includes features like a black front grille, 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, LED lights, and roof rails. Interior features include a 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power-adjustable leather seats, and multi-zone climate control.

The Sorento is also equipped with a wide range of safety features such as multiple airbags, advanced driver assistance systems, and a 360-degree camera.