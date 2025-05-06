PRA collects record Rs23.7 billion in April, achieving 26% growth

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has reported a record tax collection of Rs23.7 billion in April, marking a 26% increase compared to the same month last year.

This achievement comes as part of a broader trend, with PRA collecting a total of Rs214 billion in tax revenues from July to April of the current fiscal year, which represents a 16% increase over the same period last year.

The revenue from Punjab Sales Tax alone stands at Rs199.6 billion, reflecting a 14% growth year-on-year. In addition, the PRA has gathered Rs5.1 billion from the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC), registering a 23% increase, and Rs9.1 billion from the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund, which marks a 43% rise in contributions.

Despite these significant gains, the PRA has not introduced new taxes or increased existing tax rates.

According to a PRA spokesperson, the success can be attributed to a combination of strategic outreach initiatives, expansion of the tax base, and the adoption of modern IT systems to streamline tax collection processes.