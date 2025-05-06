Sign inSubscribe
PRA collects record Rs23.7 billion in April, achieving 26% growth

Punjab Revenue Authority reports Rs214 billion in tax revenue for July-April period, driven by effective outreach and IT systems.

By News Desk

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has reported a record tax collection of Rs23.7 billion in April, marking a 26% increase compared to the same month last year. 

This achievement comes as part of a broader trend, with PRA collecting a total of Rs214 billion in tax revenues from July to April of the current fiscal year, which represents a 16% increase over the same period last year.

The revenue from Punjab Sales Tax alone stands at Rs199.6 billion, reflecting a 14% growth year-on-year. In addition, the PRA has gathered Rs5.1 billion from the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC), registering a 23% increase, and Rs9.1 billion from the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund, which marks a 43% rise in contributions.

Despite these significant gains, the PRA has not introduced new taxes or increased existing tax rates. 

According to a PRA spokesperson, the success can be attributed to a combination of strategic outreach initiatives, expansion of the tax base, and the adoption of modern IT systems to streamline tax collection processes.

FBR mulls new tax on high pensions, increase in income tax exemption threshold: report 
GSMA urges Pakistan to cut telecom taxes to enhance affordability and sector growth
