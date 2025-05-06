Punjab clears pilot program for 1,100 e-taxis

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved the pilot phase of its much-anticipated electric taxi project, with 1,100 e-taxis and solar-powered charging stations set to be launched soon as part of a broader push toward sustainable urban transport.

The decision came during a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to review mass transit initiatives across the province. The session also included a presentation on the feasibility of the Yellow Line mass transit system and discussions on expanding transit networks to cities like Gujranwala.

The meeting granted in-principle approval for the financial model of the e-taxi scheme, with plans to install solar-based e-charging infrastructure. Officials were instructed to explore the possibility of locating charging stations alongside existing petrol pumps, aiming to integrate the new system into existing infrastructure.

The chief minister directed authorities to fast-track construction of the Yellow Line route, stretching from Jinnah Terminal to Harbanspura, and to determine new transit routes based on public convenience.

Briefings during the meeting revealed that the government would offer subsidies under the e-taxi programme, designed to promote environmentally friendly commuting options while supporting job creation.

Separately, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz issued directives for the free medical treatment of patients recently returned from India due to rising bilateral tensions. Reports indicate that several Pakistani patients were sent back without completing their medical procedures, prompting provincial authorities to step in with healthcare support.