Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Punjab clears pilot program for 1,100 e-taxis

Solar-powered charging stations to be set up for 1,100 e-taxis

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved the pilot phase of its much-anticipated electric taxi project, with 1,100 e-taxis and solar-powered charging stations set to be launched soon as part of a broader push toward sustainable urban transport.

The decision came during a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to review mass transit initiatives across the province. The session also included a presentation on the feasibility of the Yellow Line mass transit system and discussions on expanding transit networks to cities like Gujranwala.

The meeting granted in-principle approval for the financial model of the e-taxi scheme, with plans to install solar-based e-charging infrastructure. Officials were instructed to explore the possibility of locating charging stations alongside existing petrol pumps, aiming to integrate the new system into existing infrastructure.

The chief minister directed authorities to fast-track construction of the Yellow Line route, stretching from Jinnah Terminal to Harbanspura, and to determine new transit routes based on public convenience.

Briefings during the meeting revealed that the government would offer subsidies under the e-taxi programme, designed to promote environmentally friendly commuting options while supporting job creation.

Separately, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz issued directives for the free medical treatment of patients recently returned from India due to rising bilateral tensions. Reports indicate that several Pakistani patients were sent back without completing their medical procedures, prompting provincial authorities to step in with healthcare support.

Previous article
KIA Sorento Hybrid 2025 expected soon in Pakistan
Next article
Uber partners with Pony AI to launch robotaxis in the Middle East
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

U.S. dollar weakens as trade deal optimism fades

Dollar drops 0.57% against Japanese yen, reaching 142.87, while British pound gains 0.56%, rising to $1.3371

Uber partners with Pony AI to launch robotaxis in the Middle East

KIA Sorento Hybrid 2025 expected soon in Pakistan

GM seed

Govt decides to launch crackdown on smuggled seeds from India

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.