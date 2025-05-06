SECP slashes electronic mortgage register fee, extends access under digital reforms

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved a major reduction in access fees and introduced multiple upgrades to the Electronic Mortgage Register (EMR), part of its broader digitalisation and transparency drive.

As per a press release issued Friday, the EMR—available via the SECP’s Financial Institutions (FI) Portal—will now cost Rs3,000 to access, down sharply from the previous Rs15,000. The validity period for access has also been extended from 30 to 90 days. These reforms are designed to enhance accessibility, operational efficiency, and transparency in Pakistan’s financial and corporate sectors.

Registered Intermediaries will now be granted access to the EMR, enabling faster preparation of mortgage search reports and streamlining the loan processing timeline for corporate borrowers.

Several system upgrades have also been rolled out, including a dedicated display for charges of merged or surviving companies, a bank-wise view of a company’s total indebtedness, and automated monthly alerts for unpaid invoices sent to primary users. A new prepayment option has also been added for financial institutions to facilitate smoother system usage and reduce delays.

These changes are part of the SECP’s long-term strategy to modernise Pakistan’s regulatory infrastructure and respond to evolving stakeholder needs. The updated features and revised fee structure will become available to users once system updates are completed.

The SECP reiterated its commitment to fostering a transparent, efficient, and technology-driven environment for financial institutions and corporate entities across the country.