TotalEnergies files for environmental approval on $16 billion green hydrogen and ammonia venture in Chile

Subsidiaries of French energy giant TotalEnergies have submitted an application for environmental approval of a $16 billion green hydrogen and ammonia megaproject in southern Chile, according to a filing with local regulators on Monday.

The initiative, led by TotalEnergies’ Chilean unit TEC H2 MAG, is scheduled to be operational by 2030. It will feature a large-scale wind farm, seven hydrogen electrolysis facilities, a desalination plant, an ammonia production plant, and port infrastructure to support maritime export operations.

The planned facility is one of the most ambitious clean energy ventures proposed in Chile to date, aligning with the country’s strategy to become a global hub for green hydrogen production. However, industry participants have warned that permitting delays and limited infrastructure are slowing momentum, causing Chile to lose its early advantage in the sector.

Details on the project’s website indicate that the environmental review process is projected to span two years, allowing construction to begin in 2027.

Once operational, the ammonia facility will be commissioned in phases and will have the capacity to produce as much as 10,800 metric tons per day.

The development marks a significant investment in Chile’s renewable energy future, as global interest in low-emission fuels continues to grow.