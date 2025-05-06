Uber partners with Pony AI to launch robotaxis in the Middle East

Uber announced a new partnership with China-based robotaxi developer Pony AI to introduce autonomous vehicles to its ride-hailing platform, starting in a key Middle Eastern market later this year.

The collaboration marks another step in Uber’s broader push into the growing robotaxi sector.

During the initial pilot phase, Pony AI’s vehicles will operate with safety drivers before transitioning to a fully autonomous service. The partnership is expected to expand to additional international markets in the future.

This deal adds to a series of recent agreements by Uber aimed at strengthening its position in autonomous mobility. The company recently signed deals with self-driving technology firms May Mobility and Momenta, and expanded its collaboration with China’s WeRide to 15 more cities.

It also broadened its partnership with Alphabet’s Waymo last year.

Shares of Pony AI, which went public in November, rose nearly 13% in premarket trading following the announcement, while Uber shares slipped 1%.

Pony AI, backed by Toyota and based in Guangzhou, holds robotaxi licenses in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. It is actively pursuing international expansion, including plans for Hong Kong, South Korea, Luxembourg, and the Middle East.

Despite ongoing technological and regulatory challenges, the global race to commercialize autonomous vehicle services continues to accelerate, supported by evolving U.S. federal policies aimed at easing deployment.