Uber to acquire 85% of Turkey’s Trendyol Go for $700 million

Uber has announced its plan to acquire an 85% majority stake in Turkish food and grocery delivery platform Trendyol Go for $700 million.

This move is part of Uber’s strategy to expand into new growth markets as its core North American business faces signs of saturation.

The stake purchase from Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol Group provides Uber with control over Trendyol Go, which operates across Turkey and offers deliveries from over 90,000 restaurants and markets, utilizing a fleet of 19,000 couriers. In 2024, Trendyol Go delivered more than 200 million orders, achieving around $2 billion in gross bookings, marking a 50% year-on-year increase.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2025, will immediately contribute to Uber’s growth. While Uber plans to integrate some of its Uber Eats features over time, Trendyol Go will continue to operate independently.

This acquisition follows Uber’s recent termination of its $950 million bid for Delivery Hero’s Foodpanda business in Taiwan, which was canceled due to regulatory concerns. Despite its dominance in ride-hailing across North America, Uber is looking to diversify and expand its offerings in the face of competition from rivals like DoorDash which has announced its acquisition of British food delivery company Deliveroo for approximately $3.85 billion.

Uber is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on Wednesday.