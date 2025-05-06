Sign inSubscribe
UK issues travel advisory for Pakistan and India amid rising tensions

Citizens urged to avoid travel near the border and LoC as security risks increase.

By Agencies

The UK government has issued a travel advisory warning its citizens to avoid travel to Pakistan and India due to escalating tensions between the two nations. 

The advisory comes amid rising security concerns following the Pahalgam incident, where India blamed Pakistan without presenting any evidence.

The UK Foreign Office cautioned against travel near the Pakistan-India border and the Line of Control (LoC), citing safety risks. It recommended that citizens postpone any planned visits to the region until the situation stabilizes.

This advisory follows a similar move by the United States, which also raised concerns about the safety of travelers to both countries. The US had previously urged its citizens to avoid the India-Pakistan border and areas along the LoC.

Both countries maintain significant military presence along the border, which has been a flashpoint for tensions over the years. The only official crossing point for non-citizens between the two nations is the Wagah-Attari border crossing in Punjab.

Authorities have expressed concerns over the ongoing security situation and the risk it poses to foreign travelers.

