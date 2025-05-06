Sign inSubscribe
Economy

US urges Pakistan to boost cotton exports to meet textile sector demand

US highlights potential in cotton trade amid Pakistan's broader efforts to narrow trade gap

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The United States has encouraged Pakistan to enhance its cotton exports, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in agriculture and textiles, particularly to support Pakistan’s demand for high-quality cotton.

The suggestion came during a meeting between US Charge d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in Islamabad. The meeting was also attended by a delegation from the US Chamber of Commerce and the US-Pakistan Business Council (USPBC), led by Charles Freeman, Senior Vice President of the US Chamber.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce, Baker acknowledged the positive trajectory in agricultural trade between the two countries, including the resumption of US soybean exports to Pakistan. She emphasized that enhanced cooperation in the cotton sector could become a significant avenue for mutual growth.

“Given Pakistan’s textile industry’s demand for high-quality cotton and the US’s capacity to supply it, there is strong potential to deepen trade ties in this sector,” Baker said.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured the delegation of Pakistan’s commitment to addressing the trade deficit with the US and facilitating market access for American companies. “Efforts are underway to address trade deficit and market access issues through a comprehensive strategy involving relevant stakeholders,” he said.

He also noted that the recent 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump presents a valuable window for constructive dialogue. “This is a significant opportunity for building a sustainable and mutually beneficial roadmap,” Jam added.

Underscoring the importance of the bilateral trade relationship, he said the United States remains Pakistan’s largest export destination. “We deeply value this strategic partnership and are committed to ensuring a transparent, rules-based, and investor-friendly environment for US businesses.”

The minister said the government was focused on structural reforms to strengthen macroeconomic stability and improve the ease of doing business. These reforms include reductions in policy rate and inflation, lower electricity prices for industry, and a commitment to regulatory transparency and policy consistency, he added.

Previous article
India advances Kashmir hydro projects after suspending pact with Pakistan, document shows
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Legal

Musk to proceed with lawsuit against OpenAI despite governance changes

OpenAI announces a new governance structure where its non-profit parent oversees the for-profit business and becomes a major shareholder

IBM plans to expand AI sales with new tools for managing AI agents

Shein, Temu ramp up advertising in UK and France as US tariffs hit

Apple appeals U.S. ruling to open App Store to more competition

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.