CCP approves Secure Logistics’ full acquisition of Trax Online

Deal marks strategic consolidation in e-logistics

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the 100% acquisition of Trax Online (Pvt.) Ltd. by Secure Logistics Group Ltd. under a Share Purchase Agreement, marking a significant development in Pakistan’s logistics and e-commerce sector.

The pre-merger application, filed jointly by the parties under the Competition Act, 2010, was assessed by CCP, which identified the relevant market as courier and e-commerce logistics services within Pakistan.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the CCP classified the deal as a conglomerate merger, with no horizontal or vertical overlaps between the two entities. The commission concluded that the acquisition would not result in market dominance or substantially lessen competition in the defined market.

Secure Logistics Group Ltd. (SLGL), a publicly listed firm, operates in long-haul and medium-haul logistics, offering asset tracking, fleet management, and security services. Trax Online (Pvt.) Ltd., in contrast, is a private company focused on warehousing and last-mile delivery solutions for e-commerce clients.

The acquisition is expected to bring about operational synergies, enhance service capabilities, and contribute to the ongoing growth and sophistication of Pakistan’s digital logistics ecosystem.

