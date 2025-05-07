Sign inSubscribe
CDA and Bank of Punjab eye joint efforts to upgrade Islamabad’s infrastructure

High-level talks focus on financial and technical collaboration to modernize civic facilities and beautify the capital

By Monitoring Desk

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Bank of Punjab (BOP) are considering a financial and technical partnership to support Islamabad’s urban development and beautification initiatives, following a high-level meeting held Wednesday at CDA headquarters.

The session brought together CDA Chairman and Islamabad’s Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, BOP President Zafar Masood, and senior officials from both sides. Discussions centered on improving public services and infrastructure across the capital.

“Improving service delivery and urban infrastructure for citizens is our foremost commitment,” Randhawa emphasized, underscoring the CDA’s primary objective of enhancing civic amenities for residents.

BOP President Zafar Masood commended the CDA’s ongoing initiatives under Randhawa’s leadership. “The CDA’s efforts in enhancing Islamabad’s infrastructure and service delivery are commendable,” Masood remarked. “We look forward to exploring ways to support these developmental goals.”

Though no specific projects were announced, both institutions expressed a mutual interest in strengthening cooperation to advance Islamabad’s sustainable urban growth.

