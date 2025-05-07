Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Foreign investors hesitant to fund Pakistan’s refinery upgrades amid unresolved issues: report

Delays in Brownfield Refineries Policy 2023 and unresolved sales tax exemption on petroleum supplies threaten multibillion-dollar refinery projects

By Monitoring Desk

Foreign investors are showing reluctance to invest in the upgradation of Pakistan’s refineries due to ongoing unresolved issues, including delays in the implementation of the Brownfield Refineries Policy 2023 and complications related to sales tax exemptions, according to a news report. 

Foreign investors have made it clear that they are unwilling to invest in refinery upgradation unless these issues are addressed by the government. 

One such example is Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), which had floated a tender to secure contractors and financing for its upgrade. However, Chinese investors withdrew from participating in the tender, citing the unresolved challenges faced by the sector. 

The deadline for the first round of bids passed without a single investor, prompting PRL to relaunch the tender process. The second round, with a submission deadline of May 30, is expected to yield little interest, industry officials have said.

Local refineries, considered strategic assets for Pakistan’s energy security, produce essential fuels like High-Speed Diesel (HSD). With local refineries already capable of producing diesel according to specifications from the Ministry of Energy, importing such products incurs a significant foreign exchange burden. The upgradation projects, if completed, would increase domestic diesel production, reducing reliance on imports.

The refineries’ capacity expansions and installation of advanced units, such as Isomerisation and Diesel HydroDesulfurization (DHDS), have enabled improvements in fuel quality. While one refinery produces Euro V-compliant diesel, most others supply diesel meeting Euro III standards. However, inconsistent demand for high-quality diesel from certain companies has hindered the full utilization of upgraded fuel.

Delays in policy implementation have already affected the timeline for these upgrades. Once fully upgraded, the refineries are expected to supply only Euro V fuels, aligning with international standards. 

However, many sectors in Pakistan, particularly transport and agriculture, do not require Euro V diesel, making locally produced grades still suitable for local market needs.

The continued influx of smuggled and substandard fuel also poses a significant threat to fuel quality, market stability, and the growth of local refineries. Resolving the sales tax exemption issue remains crucial to unlocking the full potential of these multibillion-dollar refinery upgrades, with the government yet to take decisive action.

Previous article
Govt to phase out tax-free status for Special Economic Zones over next decade
Next article
National Grid Company begins restructuring under new framework
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.