Govt may allow urea exports after meeting local demand: minister

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has indicated that the government may consider allowing the export of surplus urea—but only after confirming that domestic agricultural requirements are fully met.

The minister made the remarks during a meeting with ENGRO CEO Ali Rathore, who called on the government to ensure consistent gas supply to ENGRO’s older fertilizer plants to maintain uninterrupted operations.

Rathore informed the minister that the national stock of urea currently stands at approximately 800,000 to 1 million tons, a quantity exceeding Pakistan’s immediate domestic needs. He noted that fertilizer producers, including ENGRO, are keen to export the excess in order to support the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

In response, Minister Hussain assured Rathore that the government would seriously examine the gas supply issue and engage relevant stakeholders to find a workable solution.

On the matter of urea exports, the minister stressed caution. “The Ministry of National Food Security and Research will first gather comprehensive data on the Rabi and Kharif crop requirements for the 2025–26 seasons,” he said. “Only after confirming that domestic demand is fully secured will the government consider allowing surplus urea exports.”

While acknowledging the potential foreign exchange benefits of urea exports, the minister reaffirmed that the top priority remains ensuring the timely and adequate supply of fertilizer to local farmers.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting both the agricultural and industrial sectors, emphasizing close collaboration with the private sector to foster sustainable growth and boost export potential.