Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Indian exchanges BSE, NSE curb overseas access to their websites, sources say

Decision comes amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict, though sources did not confirm if the cyber threat is directly related to recent developments

By Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s top two exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE Ltd, have temporarily restricted access to their websites for overseas users, three sources familiar with the matter said.

This does not impact the ability of overseas investors to trade on the Indian markets, the sources said.

The decision was taken after a joint meeting of exchanges on Tuesday in which cyber threats were discussed, one of the sources said, declining to be identified as the matter is confidential. A BSE spokesperson, when contacted by Reuters, also referred to cyber threats, but did not specify if the exchange had faced one recently.

It comes against the backdrop of an escalating conflict between nuclear armed neighbours India and Pakistan, but sources did not say if the cyber threat was directly linked to recent developments.

Given the sensitivity of the overall environment, some entirely “precautionary” steps have been taken by exchanges, said another of the sources. Indian markets are functioning completely normally, the person said.

“BSE, being a critical market infrastructure institution (MII), proactively and continuously monitors risks at domestic and international levels for potential cyber threats,” the BSE spokesperson said in response to an email from Reuters.

“Based on such monitoring of cyber traffic, as a precautionary and protective measure, websites/locations are blocked to protect users and systems,” the spokesperson said, adding that access is being permitted on a case-by-case basis.

A spokesperson for NSE did not immediately respond to Reuters’ queries.

Previous article
SECP issues compliance checklists for REIT management firms
Next article
CSM to introduce Riddara RD6 electric pickup truck in Pakistan
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.