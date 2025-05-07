Pakistan keeps airspace open, alerts ICAO after downing five Indian jets

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Wednesday confirmed that all airports across the country remain fully operational and that the national airspace is secure and open for civil aviation, despite heightened military tensions with India.

The statement came hours after Pakistan’s military shot down five Indian jets in response to early morning missile strikes from India, which killed at least 26 civilians in Pakistan, including women and children.

In a press release, the PAA said Pakistan had formally conveyed its concerns to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) about the “serious risks posed to civil aviation safety by India’s reckless and provocative actions.”

“The Pakistan Airports Authority, through the safe and efficient management of national airspace, continues to ensure the secure and uninterrupted movement of both local and international commercial flights,” it stated.

The National Security Council (NSC) convened an emergency session on Wednesday and strongly condemned India’s “illegal acts and blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.” The NSC declared that Pakistan reserves the right to respond in self-defence “at a time, place, and manner of its choosing.”

Later in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Pakistan Air Force had the capability to shoot down at least 10 Indian aircraft but showed restraint.

Referring to the recent incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area, the premier reiterated that Pakistan condemned the attack. However, he criticised Indian media for hastily blaming Pakistan without providing any evidence.

“They tried to convince the entire world that, God forbid, Pakistan was involved in the incident,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the allegations were both baseless and dangerous in such a volatile environment.