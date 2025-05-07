Pakistan reinforces financial contingency plans amid regional escalation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s financial authorities have reinforced contingency and continuity plans to safeguard the country’s economic infrastructure following India’s missile strikes and a subsequent dip in investor confidence, according to a Finance Ministry statement on Wednesday.

The developments came as the Pakistani military shot down five Indian jets in response to overnight strikes that hit six locations in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least 26 people. The attacks have significantly heightened regional tensions.

An emergency meeting, chaired virtually by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb from London—where he is on a two-day investment outreach visit—was convened to assess threats to the financial system and ensure uninterrupted market operations.

“Pakistan’s financial system remains stable and secure,” Aurangzeb said, adding that relevant institutions were operating in close coordination to uphold “national economic integrity in the face of emerging challenges.”

The high-level meeting was attended by the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Finance Secretary, and other senior officials. Participants conducted a rapid threat assessment of equity, debt, foreign exchange, and interbank markets, with a focus on operational resilience and cybersecurity.

According to the Finance Ministry, robust measures are in place to secure communication lines across financial institutions, while regular reviews of evolving risks have been scheduled to ensure business continuity and reassure market participants.

“Key assurances were extended to stakeholders to maintain calm, clarity, and confidence,” the statement said, emphasising heightened vigilance, especially in digital infrastructure and communication systems.

Shortly after the finance huddle, the SECP also held an emergency meeting with Capital Market Infrastructure Institutions (CMIIs), including the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL), and Central Depository Company (CDC), to bolster risk management frameworks.

In a statement, the SECP reaffirmed its “commitment to ensure continuity in capital market operations,” advising all CMIIs to enhance security protocols and activate full business continuity plans.

“This includes strengthening cybersecurity defenses across all trading, clearing, settlement, and risk management systems, along with reinforcing physical security at facilities,” the SECP added.

The regulator said it remains vigilant and will issue further updates as required, encouraging market participants to continue operations normally while close monitoring continues to safeguard market integrity.