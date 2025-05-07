PM assures US business delegation of Pakistan’s openness to new foreign investments

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday assured the US-Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) delegation that Pakistan is open for new foreign investments and highlighted the government’s efforts to streamline the regulatory environment, enhance transparency, and eliminate bureaucratic hurdles through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The prime minister extended a warm welcome to a high-level delegation from the US-Pakistan Business Council, part of the US Chamber of Commerce, during a significant meeting held here and called for stronger economic ties between the two nations, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The delegation included Charles Freeman, Senior Vice President Asia at the US Chamber, Esperanza Gomez, President of the US-Pakistan Business Council, and representatives from major American firms including Abbott and Apple.

The Prime Minister lauded the Council’s pivotal role in enhancing economic ties between Pakistan and the United States. He described the Council as a vital platform that promotes partnership, streamlines business connections, and boosts investment in Pakistan.

Highlighting the presence of over 80 American companies in Pakistan, PM Sharif stated, “This reflects that Pakistan is a safe and profitable destination for business and investment.” He appreciated U.S. firms’ contributions to job creation, revenue generation, and export growth, particularly to regional markets.

The prime minister emphasized the long-standing economic and strategic partnership between the two nations, adding, “We value our decades-old ties with the U.S. government and corporate sector.”

He noted that closer trade and investment relations could yield mutual benefits, including enhanced welfare, business profits, and shared prosperity. Underscoring Pakistan’s status as one of the largest importers of American cotton,

PM Sharif stressed the mutually beneficial nature of the bilateral partnership. He expressed a strong desire to expand collaboration with U.S. stakeholders, especially in the IT sector.

“The economy is on the path to stability,” the prime minister asserted, pointing to recent international recognition of Pakistan’s economic improvement. He cited Fitch Ratings’ upgrade of Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating from CCC+ to B-, and the State Bank of Pakistan’s recent 1% cut in the policy rate to 11% as business-friendly developments.

PM Sharif also confirmed ongoing engagement with the U.S. administration on tariff issues, expressing hope for a mutually beneficial resolution. Members of the visiting delegation expressed keen interest in investing across various sectors in Pakistan.

“Pakistan offers an attractive investment environment,” they said, emphasizing their intention to fully capitalize on the available opportunities.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and a number of federal ministers and senior officials, underscoring the importance Pakistan places on its economic partnership with the United States. The prime minister also hosted a dinner in honor of the visiting delegation.