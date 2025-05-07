Qatar Airways nears major deal for 100 Boeing widebody jets ahead of U.S. president’s Middle East visit

Qatar Airways is reportedly close to finalizing a significant aircraft order with Boeing, involving approximately 100 widebody jets and an option for an additional 100, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The agreement is expected to be announced during U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming trip to the Middle East, which includes planned visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The presidential tour is anticipated to coincide with several major aerospace and defense investment announcements.

When approached for comment, both Qatar Airways and Boeing declined to respond.

Bloomberg also noted that multiple leading airlines in the Middle East are working to conclude high-profile agreements ahead of the U.S. delegation’s arrival. Qatar Airways is said to be in the final stages of completing its widebody aircraft deal.

The airline has benefited from strong global travel demand and continues to expand its operations by linking international routes through its Doha hub.

Last month, Reuters reported that President Trump was preparing to present Saudi Arabia with an arms deal exceeding $100 billion, potentially forming part of the broader commercial engagements during the trip.