Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Qatar Airways nears major deal for 100 Boeing widebody jets ahead of U.S. president’s Middle East visit

Potential purchase, with option for 100 more, expected to be announced during Trump’s regional tour

By Monitoring Desk

Qatar Airways is reportedly close to finalizing a significant aircraft order with Boeing, involving approximately 100 widebody jets and an option for an additional 100, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The agreement is expected to be announced during U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming trip to the Middle East, which includes planned visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The presidential tour is anticipated to coincide with several major aerospace and defense investment announcements.

When approached for comment, both Qatar Airways and Boeing declined to respond.

Bloomberg also noted that multiple leading airlines in the Middle East are working to conclude high-profile agreements ahead of the U.S. delegation’s arrival. Qatar Airways is said to be in the final stages of completing its widebody aircraft deal.

The airline has benefited from strong global travel demand and continues to expand its operations by linking international routes through its Doha hub.

Last month, Reuters reported that President Trump was preparing to present Saudi Arabia with an arms deal exceeding $100 billion, potentially forming part of the broader commercial engagements during the trip.

Previous article
Saudi Arabia, U.S. to explore mining cooperation under potential new agreement
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.