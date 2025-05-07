Roshan Digital Accounts cross 0.8 million, total funds surpass $10 billion

The total number of Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) has surpassed 0.8 million, with 8,092 new accounts added in March 2025, while the total funds received in these accounts have now exceeded $10 billion.

According to figures released by the central bank, 805,442 RDAs have been opened since the initiative began in 2020, with the total funds in these accounts reaching $10.003 billion by March 2025. The RDA initiative attracted $235 million in funds during March 2025 alone, marking significant achievements in both the number of new accounts and the volume of funds received.

The Roshan Digital Account is a key initiative by the State Bank of Pakistan, in collaboration with commercial banks, designed to provide innovative banking services to Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders. These accounts facilitate various banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

Of the total funds received, $6.368 billion has been utilized locally, while $1.733 billion has been repatriated. The net repatriate liability currently stands at $1.901 billion.

Funds utilized locally, including transfers to non-repatriable accounts, cash withdrawals, bill payments, merchant transactions, fee payments, and mobile top-ups, are no longer considered an obligation.

The Roshan Digital Account aims to integrate the Pakistani diaspora with the country’s banking and payment system, offering digital access to a range of services such as e-commerce, buying property and cars at attractive rates, investing in Pakistan’s stock market, mutual funds, and Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), as well as making charitable donations.