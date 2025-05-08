Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 index rises by 1.7%, with hopes of easing Indo-Pak tensions

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a positive turnaround on Thursday, with the KSE-100 index climbing by 1.7%, or 1,850 points, amid expectations that escalating tensions between Pakistan and India may cool down.

According to the PSX website, the market opened on a positive note, with the benchmark index trading at 111,530.37 points at 09:40 am, up by 1.38% from the previous day’s close of 110,009.02 points.

The recent market surge has been attributed to expectations that the ongoing conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors could de-escalate due to mediation by friendly countries. This optimism follows a deadly airstrike by the Indian Air Force on the night of May 6 and 7, which targeted multiple sites in mainland Pakistan, resulting in over 30 deaths and more than 50 injuries.

The National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday authorised Pakistan’s armed forces to take corresponding actions in response to the Indian airstrikes, which targeted civilian areas. In response, according to media reports, Pakistan shot down five Indian fighter jets.

The impact on the stock market was significant on Wednesday. The KSE-100 lost 6% early in the morning following the Indian airstrikes but recovered most of its losses by the close of the day, ending with a 3.13% decline.

From April 23 to May 6, the market had already lost 4.1% over nine sessions amid growing uncertainty over a potential Indian attack.

Despite these tensions, Pakistan’s stock market remained lackluster, even in the face of major positive developments within the country, such as the IMF board meeting scheduled for May 9 for the first review of Pakistan’s IMF program, a 100bps reduction in the policy rate, and a near-record low inflation reading of 0.3% for April 2025.

When assessing previous Indo-Pakistani conflicts, such as the Pulwama/Balakot issue in February 2019 and the Uri strikes in September 2016, the market had not reacted as negatively as it did this time.

In a surprising turn, yields on Pakistan’s Euro and Sukuk bonds in international markets improved by 18-61bps after falling by an average of 160bps over the past 8-9 days.