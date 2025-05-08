CCP, FPCCI hold awareness session to promote fair competition and market transparency

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), hosted an interactive awareness session in Islamabad to enhance understanding of competition law and its role in fostering economic growth, investment, and consumer protection.

Led by Director General Advocacy and OIEA Ahmed Qadir, the session featured senior CCP officials including Salman Zafar, Senior Director and Head of the Cartel and Trade Abuse Department; Noman Ahmed, Assistant Director Mergers & Acquisitions; and Amin Akbar, Assistant Director Office of Fair Trade. The event commenced with a short video highlighting CCP’s mandate and achievements.

In his keynote address, Ahmed Qadir emphasized CCP’s role in ensuring open markets and safeguarding consumer interests. “Fair competition is essential for sustainable economic progress,” he said.

Salman Zafar walked attendees through key provisions of the Competition Act and explained how anti-competitive practices—such as abuse of dominance and collusive agreements—harm both businesses and consumers. He reiterated CCP’s strong enforcement stance and the importance of engaging with industry stakeholders.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh lauded CCP’s outreach efforts and expressed FPCCI’s commitment to supporting transparent and competitive market practices. He also urged the government to improve the regulatory environment to bolster investor confidence.

During the Q&A session, FPCCI members raised sector-specific concerns spanning agriculture, automobiles, edible oils, plastics, and furniture. CCP officials responded in detail, reinforcing the Commission’s commitment to stakeholder engagement.

Both institutions agreed to conduct similar sessions across other FPCCI chapters, marking a step forward in enhancing compliance and fostering a culture of fair competition in Pakistan’s economy.