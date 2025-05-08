Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP, FPCCI hold awareness session to promote fair competition and market transparency

Business leaders briefed on competition law, abuse of dominance, and regulatory priorities during interactive session in Islamabad

By News Desk

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), hosted an interactive awareness session in Islamabad to enhance understanding of competition law and its role in fostering economic growth, investment, and consumer protection.

Led by Director General Advocacy and OIEA Ahmed Qadir, the session featured senior CCP officials including Salman Zafar, Senior Director and Head of the Cartel and Trade Abuse Department; Noman Ahmed, Assistant Director Mergers & Acquisitions; and Amin Akbar, Assistant Director Office of Fair Trade. The event commenced with a short video highlighting CCP’s mandate and achievements.

In his keynote address, Ahmed Qadir emphasized CCP’s role in ensuring open markets and safeguarding consumer interests. “Fair competition is essential for sustainable economic progress,” he said.

Salman Zafar walked attendees through key provisions of the Competition Act and explained how anti-competitive practices—such as abuse of dominance and collusive agreements—harm both businesses and consumers. He reiterated CCP’s strong enforcement stance and the importance of engaging with industry stakeholders.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh lauded CCP’s outreach efforts and expressed FPCCI’s commitment to supporting transparent and competitive market practices. He also urged the government to improve the regulatory environment to bolster investor confidence.

During the Q&A session, FPCCI members raised sector-specific concerns spanning agriculture, automobiles, edible oils, plastics, and furniture. CCP officials responded in detail, reinforcing the Commission’s commitment to stakeholder engagement.

Both institutions agreed to conduct similar sessions across other FPCCI chapters, marking a step forward in enhancing compliance and fostering a culture of fair competition in Pakistan’s economy.

Previous article
Govt, KCCI form joint committees to address Karachi’s industrial woes
Next article
Commerce ministry clarifies SRO on suspension of India trade amid rising tensions
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Toyota forecasts 20% profit drop amid Trump’s tariff

Toyota projects operating income of $26 billion for the year ending March 2026, down from 4.8 trillion yen in the previous fiscal year

Apple asks court to pause App Store competition order

Fiscal deficit narrows to 2.4% of GDP in third quareter, primary surplus hits Rs3.46tr

FFC converts preference shares in Agritech, lifts stake to 37.36%

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.