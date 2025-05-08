FCCI President urges tariff reforms in meeting with Commerce Minister

In a key meeting at the Ministry of Commerce, Rehan Naseem Bharara, President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), discussed critical concerns of the business community with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan. The discussion centered on addressing issues hindering trade facilitation and fostering a more supportive environment for exporters. As reported in press release by the PID(Press Information Department)

Mr. Bharara highlighted the pressing need for comprehensive reforms within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), particularly regarding tariff structures that have a direct impact on exporters. He stressed that export-oriented trade associations should be granted permanent representation on policy-making boards to ensure that the voices of the business community are considered in national trade strategies.

In response, Minister Jam Kamal Khan reassured Mr. Bharara that the government is committed to addressing the concerns raised by the business community. He acknowledged the necessity for practical reforms to create a more business-friendly environment and emphasized the importance of enhancing regional connectivity to improve Pakistan’s competitiveness in the global market.

During the meeting, Mr. Bharara also presented a souvenir to Minister Khan in celebration of the FCCI’s Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years of its service to Pakistan’s trade and industry.

The meeting underscored the importance of public-private collaboration in shaping effective trade policies that will bolster Pakistan’s export competitiveness and stimulate long-term economic growth.